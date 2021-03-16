Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A challan was issued on Tuesday here against a woman for doing stunts on a motorcycle with a video of the incident going viral, police said.

Traffic police have issued the challan on Manju Devi, the registered owner of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, as per the records of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) with a pecuniary fine of Rs 11,000 slapped on the bike owner.

The e-challan has been sent to her address, SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwah said, adding that the action has been taken after viewing a video that went viral on social media.

In the footage, a woman is seen driving the bike while another woman sits on her shoulders performing a stunt even as the vehicle is in motion.

Police got details that the women were doing stunts in Govindpuram locality of Kavi Nagar police station area and the address was traced based on the registered vehicle number.

As part of the penalty, Rs 5,000 was imposed for doing stunts on the roads without permission, Rs 1,000 for driving a bike without helmet and Rs 5,000 for violating Sections 3 and 4 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Kushwah added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)