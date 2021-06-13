Etah (UP), June 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman and her daughter died while her son got seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed here due to rains, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nagla Param village on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shyama Devi and her daughter Khusbu (14). Devi's 18-year-old son Mulayam Singh is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

A UP government official, in a statement, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district magistrate to provide financial relief to the kin of the deceased.

