Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman, who eloped and got married a year ago, was shot dead allegedly by a family member in Alipur Aterna village here, with police suspecting it to be a case of honour killing.

The incident took place in the Budhana police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | ‘One-Tap-One-Tree’ Campaign in UP: Uttar Pradesh To Distribute Over 5-Lakh Free Tree Saplings With Each New Tap Connection To Expand Green Cover in State.

The victim, Farhana, had returned to the village after getting married in court a few days ago. She was on her way to buy medicines when she was shot dead allegedly by a family member, police said.

The accused fled following the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy SP Vinay Gautam told PTI on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Sparsh Darshan' Banned at Kashi Vishwanath Dham During Saawan for 59 days from July 4.

The village head claimed the victim's family did not approve of the relationship and this might have led to the killing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)