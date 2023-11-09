Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya City is creating new paradigms of development every day. It has been beautifully decorated today in accordance with its historical Treta Yug splendour.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav is now becoming the unique identity of the new India.

'Ayodhya Deepotsav' is getting registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, setting new records every year. Moreover, the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which has been awaited for centuries, is making progress and is set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024.

Additionally, the construction of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is in its final stages. This will be Uttar Pradesh's fourth international airport and will soon be operational.

Furthermore, with the aim of establishing 'Navya Ayodhya', the process of developing a new greenfield Vedic city with modern urban facilities on approximately 1893 acres is underway.

As per the directives of the Chief Minister, Ayodhya is being developed as a model solar city. The development of a 40 MW solar power generation project on the banks of Saryu, the development of Ayodhya as a smart city, and the development of an intelligent traffic management system are signs of a transforming Ayodhya.

Additionally, Wi-Fi facilities have been provided at four major locations in the city, including Hanumangarhi, Nayaghat, Ayodhya Railway Station, and Guptar Ghat.

For the convenience of the devotees coming to Ayodhya, the construction work of about 13-kilometer-long 'Rampath' from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat is in progress. The Common Building Code is implemented in the areas near Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which will bring new dimensions to the city's beauty. To facilitate the enjoyment of boating trips for tourists and devotees, the 'Jatayu Cruise Service' has been launched.

For the convenience of the devotees, the Panchkosi and Chaudah Kosi circumambulation routes of Ayodhya Dham are being beautified and widened. Moreover, significant efforts are being made to highlight the 'Ramayana era' narratives along the parikrama route. Research is being conducted on the 208 mythologically significant sites along the Parikrama route and they are being equipped with necessary facilities.

The Queen Memorial Park, covering an area of approximately 2,000 square meters, is under construction, and it will enhance the ancient ties between South Korea and India. The park includes a meditation hall, Queen Pavilion, King Pavilion, pathways, a fountain, murals, audio-video facilities, and more, all of which are being rapidly built.

Furthermore, a temple museum is being established, inspired by the design of the Shri Ram Temple, and the construction of a grand entrance gate for Ayodhya is underway. The sacred 84 Kosi Parikrama route has been declared a 'National Highway.'

As part of the vision for a grand Ayodhya, the development and beautification of the main road of the city, extending 13 kilometres, the shade of ancient Ramayana-era trees on both sides of the road, development and beautification work from Guptar Ghat to Janaki Ghat, and the construction of a new tourist facility centre near New Ghat for the development of tourism facilities are all in progress.

It is worth noting that a contract has been signed with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the operation of the Shri Ram Katha Museum. The concept of Ram Aranya has been completed through PPP in Jamtara located on the banks of Saryu, where the stories of Shri Ram's 14 years of exile will be brought to life through various mediums.

The restoration work of more than 108 ponds has started in Ayodhya.

Additionally, the Yogi government has initiated the operation of a light and sound show at the legendary Surya Kund. Moreover, ecological conservation has been carried out for the 67-hectare Samada Wetland, transforming it into a rich biodiversity hotspot, which is a paradise for nature-loving tourists.

The state government is also transforming the Ayodhya Dham railway station and it is being equipped with modern facilities. Moreover, Ayodhya's 4 or 6-lane road connectivity with various cities of India is a significant transformation.

The reopening of the Ramleela in Ayodhya after years is a matter of great joy for Lord Ram's devotees. It is worth noting that proposals have started coming from various states, religious seats, monasteries and temples for the construction of guest houses and for the construction of 5-7 star hotels by world-class hotel chain companies in Ayodhya City. (ANI)

