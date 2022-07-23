Fatehpur, Jul 23 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday sentenced a youth to 12 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl, officials said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Also Read | No Third Person, Including Family Members, Can Interfere in Lives of Adults Living Together As Husband and Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

Assistant government advocate Devendra Singh Bhadauria said that Additional District and Session Judge (POCSO Act) Ravikant Dwivedi found Rinku Paswan guilty of luring a 17-year-old girl into marriage, and raped her for six months, and on Saturday, the court sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The case was registered in 2016 in Hathgawan police station of Fatehpur district.

Also Read | Bihar: 11 Kanwarias Booked for Being Drunk During Kanwar Yatra in Jamui.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)