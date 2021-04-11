Fatehpur (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A youth was arrested in Lalauli area here on Sunday for allegedly sodomising a minor child, police said.

SHO of Lalauli police station Sandeep Tiwari said a 22-year-old man lured the boy to a jungle around Saturday afternoon, and sodomised him there.

He said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the boy's family members on Sunday and the accused has been arrested.

The child has been sent to a government hospital for treatment.

