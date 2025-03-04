Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the upcoming state budget for the year 2025-26 will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women's empowerment.

As per a release, CM Saini emphasized that the budget will lay a strong foundation for the state's progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Nayab Singh Saini presided over a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of various departments in Panchkula on Tuesday. The meeting was part of the pre-budget consultations with diverse groups to gather valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget. The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin on March 7, 2025.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also remained present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought suggestions from the Administrative Secretaries to be incorporated into the State Budget. He emphasized the crucial role of Administrative Secretaries in the budget formulation process. The Chief Minister indicated that several new initiatives focused on the welfare of all sections of society would be introduced in the upcoming budget.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is working to improve people's lives through various reforms. He further stated that the state government has brought about a revolutionary change in governance over the past ten years, marking the most significant transformation in over a decade.

As a result, citizens can now benefit from various government welfare schemes from the comfort of their homes, without the need for frequent office visits. He said that upon reaching the age of 60, people start receiving the old age allowance by sitting at home, benefiting senior citizens in a big way.

The government plans to open e-libraries in schools and colleges in rural areas, enabling youth to prepare for competitive examinations.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the present state government has laid special emphasis on providing quality education to the students and has taken several significant steps in this direction. In addition to ensuring an optimal student-teacher ratio, the infrastructure in government schools has been further strengthened.

To promote girls' education, colleges have been established within a 20-kilometer radius, ensuring that daughters do not have to travel far to pursue higher education. He also mentioned that the state government plans to open e-libraries in schools and colleges in rural areas across the state, enabling youth to prepare for competitive examinations.

The state government has provided robust sports infrastructure and top-notch coaching facilities to sportspersons.

The Chief Minister stated that Haryana has emerged as a sports powerhouse. State players have proven their mettle at various national and international sports competitions, bringing glory to both the country and the state. He attributed this success to the players' hard work and the state government's sports policy.

Nayab Singh Saini added that Haryana's sports policy is widely appreciated across the country. He further mentioned that the state government has supported players' efforts by providing robust sports infrastructure and top-notch coaching facilities.

He said that Haryana has also taken significant strides in the Health sector. The bedded capacity of various government hospitals has been increased, with test facilities and medicines available free of cost. He said that while fulfilling the promise made in the Sankalp Patra, the present Government has started a dialysis facility for kidney patients free of cost in government hospitals across the State.

Best suggestions from various stakeholders would be incorporated into the state's budget

The Chief Minister stated that he has been holding pre-budget consultations with various groups to gather their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

So far, he has met with industry associations, chartered accountants, agricultural scientists, FPOs, progressive farmers, startups, youth, women entrepreneurs, women representatives, self-help groups, Namo Drone Didi, and representatives from the textile industry, all with the aim of preparing an inclusive budget.

He said that suggestions have been invited from the state's citizens through an online portal for the first time, which has already received about 10,000 submissions. As part of this process, he also sought suggestions from MPs and MLAs of the state in a two-day pre-budget consultation held in Panchkula on March 3 and 4. He assured that the best suggestions from various stakeholders would be incorporated into the state's budget, which will serve the interests of Haryana's 2.80 crore citizens. (ANI)

