Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic leader Devendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha will be the leader of the "third front" and the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

"RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the third front," Yadav told reporters at a press conference here.

RLSP has formed a third front named Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic, AIMIM, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Jantantrik Party ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had said on September 29 that the alliance will work for benefit of oppressed classes and poor in the state if voted to power.

"Our alliance has been formed keeping the interests of Dalits, tribals, OBC, minorities and upper-caste poor in mind. Bihar needs a change based on the philosophy of 'Sarvajan Hitaay, Sarvajan Sukhaay'," she said.

She said the alliance will work to solve the recurrent problems of the state including floods.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

