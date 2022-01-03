New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The CBI has established itself as a premier agency, which is trusted by all, Supreme Court Judge Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said on Monday as he told a batch of 37 sub-inspector probationers, which recently passed out of the from CBI Academy, that more the trust, "more is your responsibility".

Addressing the passing out ceremony of the 24th batch of the sub-inspector probationers, Justice Maheshwari, who was the chief guest at the event, said the CBI has come a long way to establish itself as the premier agency which is trusted by almost all across the board, right from a common man to the top administrators.

"More the trust, more the faith in you, more is your responsibility," he said.

In the wake of new age challenges before investigators, Justice Maheshwari told the young officers to continuously upgrade their knowledge through persistent and inquisitive zeal, which is going to be their biggest ally, biggest support, biggest asset in the times to come.

"Do not forget that whenever constitutional courts want that matters must be presented to them with impeccable true facts, it is the CBI which is called upon for the purpose," he said.

He called upon the passing out officers to discharge their responsibilities impartially and inconsonance with the oath taken of allegiance to the country and to become even more loyal, honest and impartial.

Justice Maheshwari said institutional integrity and personal integrity are the "two aspects that we need to go on and remind ourselves".

"As an individual, the officers have learnt as to what integrity is about, how a person is supposed to be, as we say, of unquestionable integrity," he said.

"Beyond that personal integrity, you need to understand and inculcate institutional integrity and that is, what is more important. Your individual integrity, we will have no doubt about, but then, institutional integrity, again, calls upon you to understand what your surroundings are, what your institution requires, what is required of the best of your 'I' to our 'we'," he said.

"It will be upon you to investigate impartially, to strive to seek the truth and thoroughly to assist the court of law in coming to a decision which upholds the cause of justice," he said.

Addressing the event, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also stressed the need for continuous learning.

Jaiswal said officers must continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their professional conduct as they might come across temptations to compromise with the ethos of professionalism and rectitude.

The CBI Director said corrupt public servants have a short shelf life and trail of miseries thereafter.

He advised young officers and their family members not to seek short-term advantages through unethical means which will have definite long-term dire consequences individually and for the family as a whole.

The CBI Academy has so far trained 20,000 law enforcement officers since 2014.

It also imparted training & capacity support to personnel from across the world including SAARC, ASEAN and African countries comprising 1,000 foreign officers from 36 countries, he said.

The CBI Academy is focusing on domain-specific specialized training for CBI investigators and prosecutors, as part of Vision 75 goals, he said.

Justice Maheshwari also handed awards to passing out cadets with the D.P.Kohli Trophy for Best All Round SI Trainee going to Shri Mihir Manoj Kshire; Director's Trophy for Indoor studies to Amit Kumar Bhatnagar; John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor SI Trainee to Rajat Dabur; CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct to Aditya Kumar and Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation to Mihir Manoj Kshire, according to a statement from CBI spokesperson RC Joshi.

