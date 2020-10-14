Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Upper Ganga Canal will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021.

According to a letter sent by the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh Mushtaq Ahmed to Chief Engineer and Head of Irrigation and Water Resources Department of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders for the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal and said that it will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15.

Also Read | Jhansi: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped in Polytechnic College Campus, 8 Arrested.

"During this closure, the works of proposed and under construction ghats for the Kumbh Mela 2021 will be completed, the irrigation department will do the repair work," the letter stated.

The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar. The bathing dates for it have already been announced beginning January 14.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 72-Lakh Mark With 63,509 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,10,586.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)