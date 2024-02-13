Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): In response to the recently leaked question paper of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Commission has taken decisive action by initiating a thorough investigation.

The Commission, on February 11, issued orders for the examination to be probed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF).

The UPPSC has also formed an internal committee tasked with scrutinizing the examination and addressing the candidates' complaints of paper leaks. This committee is set to investigate the alleged irregularities and will subsequently submit a detailed report to the Commission.

In addition to the internal committee, the UPPSC has officially reached out to the government, requesting further investigation by the Special Task Force (STF).

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed his concerns regarding the incident, suggesting a conspiracy by the BJP government. In a tweet on Sunday, Yadav wrote, "Review officer's paper was also leaked in Uttar Pradesh. This seems to be a conspiracy of the BJP government with the future of the candidates because this government does not want to provide jobs to the unemployed."

Earlier on February 9, the Rajya Sabha passed 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024' aimed at curbing leaks, malpractices as well as organised malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC, SSC etc and entrance tests such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, will now become a law. "Prevention of Unfair Means Bill, 2024" will also cover entrance examinations held by the Union Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission, the Railways, banking recruitment examinations and all computer-based examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the Bill will ensure more transparency and time-bound selection process and provide level-playing field. Government will encourage the States to adopt the Bill. (ANI)

