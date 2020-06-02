India News | UP's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 223, Tally Climbs to 8,532

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 223 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with one fresh fatality and the total number of cases in the state rose to 8,532 as 171 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

The details of the latest fatality were not immediately available.

There are 3,231 active cases in the state, while 5,078 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, it said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 59.71 per cent.

On the role of ASHA workers in monitoring migrants who have returned to the state, he said they have tracked 11,68,917 people till now. Of these, 1,036 have been found symptomatic and their samples are being tested.

Prasad urged people to remain alert to check the spread of COVID-19.

He said Gram Nigrani Samitis and Mohalla Nigrani Samitis have an important role to play in the fight against the disease and their alertness could help in effectively controlling the pandemic.

