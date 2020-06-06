India News | UP's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 10,000

Lucknow, Jun 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 370 fresh infections reported on Saturday, when the casualty figure went up by 11 to reach 268, officials said.

The exact number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 10,103, they said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state was 3,927 as 5,908 people have recovered and now been discharged from hospitals.

So, far 268 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, with 11 deaths reported on Saturday, Prasad said.

Among the 11 fresh fatalities, two are from Firozabad, and one each from Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bulandshahr, Sultanpur, Badaun, Banda and Hathras, a health department bulletin said.

Of the total 268 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 48, followed by Meerut (35). Also, 18 deaths have been reported from Firozabad, 16 from Aligarh, 14 from Kanpur Nagar and 11 from Moradabad, among others, the bulletin said

Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 32 were from Kanpur Nagar, 28 from Bhadohi, 19 from Ghaziabad, 18 from Varanasi, 15 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Jaunpur, the bulletin said.

Prasad stressed on maintaining utmost vigil in June, saying since the migrant workers and others were returning to the state, there is a need to remain alert for checking the spread of the virus.

He asked the gram and mohalla nigrani (local surveillance) committees to remain alert and ensure the migrants and others who have returned strictly follow home-quarantine protocols.

He warned of legal action for violations of home-quarantine and said the defaulters may be put in administrative quarantine.

