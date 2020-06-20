Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty-two people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 541 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll in the state now is 529 with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 10,369 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 6,237 active COVID-19 patients now.

On Friday, 14,048 samples were tested, he said, adding that ASHA workers have tracked over 17 thousand people. Samples of 1,567 of them have been sent for testing, he said.

Prasad said that random testing was being carried out in old age homes, orphanages and juvenile homes on the directions of the chief minister.

COVID-19 cases have been found in old age homes in Sultanpur, Kushinagar and Jalaun districts and in orphanages and juvenile homes in Meerut and Kanpur.

