Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) With 1,967 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 5,49,228 on Thursday, while the death toll reached 7,848 with 31 more fatalities.

The number of active cases in the state is 22,990, of which 10,846 are in home isolation while 2,124 others are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As many as 5,18,390 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 94.4 per cent.

On Wednesday, over 1.69 lakh tests were done, taking the total number of tests conducted till now in the state to 1.97 crores, he said.

The official said 3.58 per cent of the total cases were in the age group of 0-10 years, 9.87 per cent in 11-20 years, 25.37 per cent in 21-30 years, 21.43 per cent in 31 to 40 years, 16.08 per cent in 41 to 50 years and 13.30 per cent in 51 to 60 years.

He said 10.37 per cent of the infected were above 60 years.

Prasad said the state was making all preparations like increasing the cold chain capacity and line listing of health workers for administering vaccine.

All chief medical officers have been asked to chalk out 100 days programmes for surveillance, testing and tracking work in advance.

Prasad also informed that the rates for RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state have been revised. They will be Rs 700 in case of samples being taken in labs and Rs 900 if samples are collected from homes, he said. Earlier, it was Rs 1,600.

