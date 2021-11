Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city has reported a total of 123 cases of Zika virus so far, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Out of the total, 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow.

"A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow," Prasad said.

"We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing," he added.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache. (ANI)

