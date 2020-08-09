Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 217.

Fifteen more patients have recovered from the disease, District Magistrate Selva Kumari said. So far, 777 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the district. PTI CORR

Also Read | Punjab Reports 987 New COVID-19 Cases and 24 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)