Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three more patients, including a 21-year-old woman, succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the death toll from the disease to 94 on Thursday, officials said.

They said 52 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection count to 7,102 in the district.

A 64-year-old coronavirus positive man died on Wednesday. Another, aged 62, succumbed to the infection on Thursday, the officials said.

The district now has 541 active COVID-19 cases.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 972 samples were received on Thursday. The DM said 17 more patients recovered from the infection in the district, bringing the recovery count to 6,467.

