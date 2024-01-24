Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised the transformative role played by the One District One Product scheme in the context of Uttar Pradesh, saying the state's exports under this scheme have touched Rs 2 lakh crore.

Adityanath was speaking at an event at the Awadh Shilpgram here after inaugurating a programme to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas'.

During his address to the attendees of the event, the chief minister highlighted the significance of the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day as a potent platform for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Speaking about the impact of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, launched in 2018, on the state's growth, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has so far exported ODOPs worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

He also launched the 'ODOP Mart Portal' for e-marketing of ODOP products.

He mentioned that 96 lakh MSME units are operational in the Uttar Pradesh, providing employment to 40 lakh people returned to their native places in the state during the COVID period, according to an official statement.

The government is extending a security insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to MSME units in the state in case of accidents or disasters, he added.

Adityanath pointed out that the world recognised the potential of Uttar Pradesh through the International Trade Show organised in Noida last year, which attracted more than 500 foreign buyers.

The chief minister said on the third foundation day of the state under his tenure, the government implemented a new apprenticeship scheme, resulting in the participation of lakhs of youth.

Reflecting on the state's economic condition before 2017, Adityanath remarked, "After 2017, when the double engine government started functioning, a better security environment was created in the state."

"Today, the results are evident. The youth, entrepreneurs, and businessmen of Uttar Pradesh no longer need to conceal their identity within the country," the statement quoted him as saying.

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has fortified its economic position over the last seven years, witnessing improvements in infrastructure and connectivity.

On this occasion, Adityanath honoured Lucknow-based scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and Naveen Tiwari of Kanpur with the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman award.

Dr Srivastava played an important role in the development of India's Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan. She was also the Deputy Operations Director for this mission and has been working for ISRO since 1997, the release said.

Tiwari was presented the award for establishing the largest independent mobile ad-tech platform in the world, connecting local businesses in Uttar Pradesh and India with national and international audiences. The software developed by his enterprise is actively featured on over 400 million smartphones worldwide, it added.

On the sidelines of the event, cultural performances from diverse states were held.

The stage came alive with vibrant folk dances performed by artists from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Sikkim, and Goa. Artistes from Bundelkhand, Awadh, Purvanchal, and the Braj region showcased their talents by presenting folk songs dedicated to Lord Ram.

The programme also featured soulful renditions of devotional music as part of Shri Ramotsav-2024, adding a spiritual dimension to the cultural celebration.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP President JP Nadda extended wishes on 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' through microblogging platform X.

President Murmu wrote on Twitter, “My heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. This most populous state in the country is playing a leading role in the social, cultural and economic progress of India."

"I wish happiness and prosperity to the skilled, hardworking and loyal people of Uttar Pradesh. I am confident that this state and its residents will always remain on the path of development,” she added.

"Many best wishes to all the family members of Uttar Pradesh, the holy land of spirituality, knowledge and education, on the foundation day of the state. In the last seven years, the state has written a new story of progress, in which the public has actively participated along with the state government," the prime minister said on X.

"I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in the resolution journey of developed India," he added.

