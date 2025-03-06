Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A team of experts at Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh is working on war footing for the 100-day Intensive TB Elimination Drive.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Raja Ganapati R, District Magistrate of Siddharthnagar, said that district also has war room for monitoring each step as a crucial step for the elimination Tuberculosis cases.

"216 gram panchayats in the district had been declared TB-free over the past year. We have identified vulnerable population almost 25 per cent vulnerable population and screened about 12 lakh people, and amongst them 2,340 people have been notified and also provided Nikashay Poshan kit to these patients. We are monitoring on the daily bases and giving all the feedbacks timely. We believe to achieve the target of TB elimination from Siddharthnagar by the end of 2025," he said.

When asked about the potential challenges, the District Magistrate said, "We are facing two types of challenges - Jan Bhagidari and infrastructure. In Jan Bhagidari we reached out Gram Pradhan motivated them, and felicitate those who perform better. We never revealed the identity of TB patients and for those who avoid coming to us due to social stigma for Nikshay Poshan kit we delivered to their door step."

"We have also recognised and rewarded all 216 TB-free gram panchayat's with Bronze Statue of Mahatma Gandhi for their efforts in elimination of TB for first year and if they maintains this status, then in the second consecutive year, they will be felicitated for the Silver Statue of Mahatama Gandhi; and if they succeed in third consecutive year, then they will achieve the Gold Statue," he added.

While speaking to ANI, State Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said, "Our focus and target are particularly vulnerable population who are more prone to get TB disease and the vulnerable population is the people, who are malnourished, alcoholic, smoker, who have been previously treated with TB or who are contacts of present TB patients, people living in slums, jail and nariniketan and these kind of people are more prone to have TB disease."

Speaking on the process of testing and treatment, he said, "The process we follow is that we screen each and every vulnerable individual. So as on date UP has screened 94 per cent of vulnerable individuals identified, and out of those, 94 per cent screened, if a person has symptom of tuberculosis, he or she is subjected to test called NAAT and X-ray. And if the person is vulnerable but does not have symptom, he or she is only exposed to X-ray through which we are able to know that this is a case of tuberculosis or not."

20-year-old TB warrior Anjali, who was once affected with TB also shared her story and stated that she was TB-free after eight months of treatment.

"I was diagnosed with TB in 2021. I first got treated at a private hospital, but I did not get relief from my prescribed medicines. Then, an ASHA worker from my area took me to a district hospital, where I continued my treatment. I also got a Nikshay Poshan Kit and Rs 500. I was TB-free after eight months of treatment. I received training as a TB warrior at a district hospital in Lucknow and joined as a warrior on February 28 , 2022. When I was first diagnosed with TB, I hid my illness. So I motivate patients to talk about their diagnosis so that they can get treatment," Anjali told ANI.

The 100-day Intensive TB Elimination Drive is part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the National Health Mission (NHM). The drive aims to reduce TB-related deaths and prevent new infections. (ANI)

