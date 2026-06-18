India News | UPSC Prelims: 13 Tribal Hostel Student Clear Exam, CM Chhattisgarh Lauds Success

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has received a proud moment as thirteen aspirants preparing at the Tribal Youth Hostel in Dwarka, New Delhi, have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination, one of the most prestigious competitive examinations in the country.

The successful candidates, who come from remote tribal and rural regions of Chhattisgarh, have demonstrated that determination, hard work, and perseverance can overcome limited resources and challenging circumstances. Their achievement stands as an inspiring example for aspiring youth across the state.

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The Tribal Youth Hostel provides free residential facilities, a conducive academic environment, and essential support to students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) preparing for competitive examinations. Over the years, the institution has emerged as an important platform for nurturing talent and helping students achieve success at the national level.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the achievement reflects the talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the state's youth.

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He stated that the government remains committed to providing quality education, better opportunities for competitive examination preparation, and a supportive environment for career development. He added that the success of these students would inspire future generations to set ambitious goals and achieve them through hard work and determination.

Minister for Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Ramvichar Netam said that institutions like the Tribal Youth Hostel are playing a crucial role in nurturing talent and creating opportunities for deserving students.

He expressed confidence that the successful candidates would continue their excellent performance in the UPSC Main Examination and Interview and would proudly represent Chhattisgarh in the civil services.

The candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 are Gautam Kumar, Kulbhushan Singh Poya, Hari Chandra Prakash Singh, Mayank Ratre, Malikram Patel, Aryan Rathore, Chetan Lal, Harish Kumar Patel, Kishan Lal Sahu, Satyanarayan Chandrakar, Diksha Diwakar Vikesh Kurre and Prakash Patel.

Principal Secretary of the departments, Sonmoni Borah, said that the achievement is a positive outcome of the talent of Chhattisgarh's youth and the educational opportunities being provided by the government. He congratulated the successful candidates and expressed hope that their accomplishment would motivate many more young people to pursue their aspirations.

Educationists and experts associated with competitive examinations believe that the success of 13 aspirants from the Tribal Youth Hostel in clearing the UPSC Preliminary Examination highlights the growing ability of Chhattisgarh's youth to compete successfully at the national level. The achievement is particularly inspiring for students from tribal, Scheduled Caste, and Other Backwards Class communities and reflects the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to promote education and talent development in the state. (ANI)

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