New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Various Urdu publications on Thursday gave prominent coverage to the Congress victory in Punjab's municipal elections in which the party had won 1,199 of the 1,815 wards and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats.

Most of these publications also highlight the news "Delhi Court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani" in a criminal defamation case.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication displayed the clean sweep of Congress in civic body polls in Punjab. It reported that the Congress won 1,199 of the 1,815 wards and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats with SAD securing 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine respectively. The remaining seats went to independents with BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards.

It also carried the report on Delhi court's acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. The court said that no complaint of defamation is proved against Ramani.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with Congress'victory in Punjab's municipal elections and said that the outcome of the elections will be significant on the political scenario of the country.

The newspaper also gave a prominent display to the news of foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper highlighted Congress victory in Punjab's civic body polls.

The acquittal of Priya Ramani in the defamation case filed by the Union Minister MJ Akbar and two-day visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir has also been placed on page one of the daily. (ANI)

