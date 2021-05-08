New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in their Saturday's editions prominently carried remarks by Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the COVID-19 situation.

The country's coronavirus situation has also remained focus in most daily publications.

Inquilab: The newspaper carried the news of Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi's virtual Parliamentary Party meeting in which she talked out the dismal performance of her party in the recent Assembly elections and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the COVID-19 situation.

It stated quoting Sonia Gandhi as saying that the system has not failed as India has many strengths and resources but PM Modi-led Centre government has.

The publication also highlighted that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government moved to the Top Court seeking direction to disband the current coronavirus vaccination policy and bring in uniform policy by doing away with the differential pricing mechanism.

It also reported the Supreme Court reproaching the central government for not supplying 700 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen to Delhi every day and warned of "coercive action" if the national capital's Oxygen quota not met.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily displayed the country's COVID-19 tally on its page one and stated that India reported a record of over 36,000 coronavirus related deaths in the past 10 days.

Similarly, it carried a story about a petition which was submitted in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the central and Aam Aadmi Party government to vaccinate all Class 10 and 12 students appearing for board exams in the 2020-'21 session.

Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with party Members of Parliament in which She attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's for the prevailing situation of COVID across the country, also made it to the front page.

Hindustan Express: The publication gave prominent space to the oath-taking ceremony of DMK chief MK Stalin as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with 33 members of his cabinet, by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

It also carried that Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Mukul Roy seems to be upset with the party as he left the party's newly-elected MLAs meeting in the West Bengal Assembly for the first time.

The news of the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a strict statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 amid the surge in virus cases was also displayed. (ANI)

