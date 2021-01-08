New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Most Urdu publications have lead with the news of farmers tractor rally, held as a warning to the Centre government, in their respective editions today. Many of these have also published the news of pro-Trump mob creating ruckus at the US Capitol.

Interestingly, the news of Donald trump accepting his defeat and an eventual power shift in the US polity has also received coverage on page one.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the news of Donald Trump's accepting his defeat. It reports that a chaotic situation unfolded at the US Capitol following pro-Trump mob swarming the House and Senate chambers on Wednesday.

The publication also highlighted the news that farmers are threatening to continue with protests till 2024. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been quoted that the tractor rally was a warning to the Central government.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with news from the US on its page one while the farmers' issue has also been given prominent space.

The report on the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmers' representatives scheduled for Friday has also been used.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the 306 kilometres long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) has also been carried on page one.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed farmers tractor march on its page one with multiple pictures which shows that the tractors are marching forward in a queue at the roadside. It also quotes various farmer leaders and the impending talks with the Centre on Friday.

Inauguration of the 306 kilometres long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) has also been carried on page one by the newspaper. (ANI)

