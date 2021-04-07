New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Wednesday carried reports of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The publications also widely reported the voter turnout in Assembly polls across four states and one Union Territory.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper published the report of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi as its top headline. According to the report, the Delhi government decided to impose a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The movement of Essential Services will not be hampered.

The daily also carried reports of voter turnouts in the assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory on its front page.

It extensively reported that West Bengal witnessed 77.68 per cent, while Assam saw 82.39 per cent turnout. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on the other hand, had 70.04, 65.11, and 78.13 percentage voting respectively.

The publication added that barring some sporadic events of clashes, the polling, by and large, took place peacefully. While West Bengal had polls on 31 constituencies, as many as 40 seats went into elections in Assam.

The daily also covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's 41st "Sthapana Diwas".

The Urdu newspaper also prominently covered the handing over of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh Police under tight security.

Inquilab: The newspaper gave prominence to Allahabad High Court's order on the abuse of the National Security Act (NSA) in Uttar Pradesh.

The daily reported that "taking a big step against the arbitrary use of NSA to keep people in jail by the government, the Allahabad High Court quashed 94 cases out of 120."

It also published reports about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. It reported the imposition of night curfew in Delhi, in an effort to curtail the growing number of coronavirus cases, as its top headline. (ANI)

