New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in their Sunday editions highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress during his address at various Assembly poll rallies.

The continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country. Random COVID test ordered in public places in Mumbai was also highlighted on page one of most publications.

Inquilab: The daily reported that Mumbai will test people for COVID-19 randomly at crowded places without their consent, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in an order on Saturday. This strict move to test people using the rapid antigen method comes amid Maharashtra, among other states, reporting a surge in coronavirus cases.

It also reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Assam in which he attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also targeted the Congress in the state, asserting that "if a chaiwala does not understand your problems who will".

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication highlighted that India and the US focused on expanding their military engagement during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin.

It carried the news of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus. Khan was administered a Chinese vaccine two days ago.

The news of Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey also being highlighted by the daily.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper carried the news of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releasing his party's manifesto for Assam for the upcoming Assembly elections.

It also picked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal and also the scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

