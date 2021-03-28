New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Sunday editions extensively covered the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh and the signing of MoUs in key sectors including trade and technology have also been highlighted in most publications.

Inquilab: The newspaper highlights Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation on page one as lead, and reported that the state has imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of virus. The state government has increased the fine for not wearing a mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, disallowing the gathering of more than five people from 8 pm to 7 am, and also call for gardens and beaches, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to be shut down by 8 pm, reported here.

The publication also carried the West Bengal Assembly elections and reported that over 80 per cent of voting took place in the first phase of the election.

It also reported that India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors including trade and technology to foster bilateral ties. A new passenger train connecting Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri on the Indian side was inaugurated jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Hindustan Express: The publication leads with the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. It reported Bengal's turnout over 80 per cent while Assam, which also began yesterday, reported almost 77 per cent turnout.

It also highlights the scathing attack of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on his visit to Bangladesh.

The newspaper also highlights Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation and reported that the state has imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus till April 15.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh and reported that India and Bangladesh signed five MoUs to further enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.

It also highlights President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition and reported that his condition is stable.

The news of voter turnout in Assam and West Bengal in the first phase of Assembly elections also made page one of the newspaper. (ANI)

