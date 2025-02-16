New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Women and children onboard the second deportation plane of the US that landed in Punjab's Amritsar were "not restrained during the flight", sources said on Sunday.

The C-17 aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night, with the men among the deportees claiming they were in shackles during the journey.

Also Read | Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony: Ramlila Maidan Among Venues Being Considered for New Cabinet's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

On the deportation flight that arrived in Amritsar on Saturday, "women and children were not restrained during the flight", the sources said.

Also Read | Illegal Indian Migrants Deported by US: Third US Military Plane With 112 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands at Amritsar Airport (Watch Videos).

These deportees are natives of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)