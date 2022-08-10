New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi government's Transport Department has directed local bodies and others entities to use only commercial vehicles for transportation, after instances of hiring of private vehicles were reported.

The order, issued by Navlendra Kumar Singh, joint commissioner, operations/enforcement, said only commercial /transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes, in order to avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the Transport Department.

"It has been brought to our notice that in certain cases, the departments/autonomous bodies/local bodies/undertaking etc under GNCT of Delhi are hiring private/non-Transport motor vehicles instead of Transport/Commerical vehicles, which is in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder," read the order issued on August 10.

