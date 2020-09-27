New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Minister For Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam has directed his department to clear the pendency of pension cases at the earliest with the help of technology.

Gautam chaired a monthly meeting to review the performance of all the schemes of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), a statement from the Delhi government said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill Becomes Law After President Ram Nath Kovind’s Assent.

The minister was briefed by the department and was updated about the ongoing distribution of ration to registered beneficiaries, pregnant women and children in the national capital, under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Gautam said with the setting up of ward-level monitoring committees in Delhi, the process of distribution of ration has improved as the discrepancies has been checked effectively, it said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Pulwama’s Awantipora.

On the basis of the feedback provided by the district officers for the pendency of pension cases, Gautam suggested that to make the process smooth for submission of applications through e-district portal, the WCD Department should take up the issue with the Delhi unit of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the Centre and the Information Technology Department of the Delhi government.

"There is a need to synergise the IT system keeping in view the server expansion of the e-district portal of the Delhi government. In the time of the pandemic, these pension cases should be resolved on priority by the department," he said.

Gautam also told the department officials that the accessibility of all district officers to the citizens should be ensured so that there is a smooth functioning of the redressal system for grievances. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)