Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra government on Monday announced the Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2020-21 to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar.

Incidentally, Lata Mangeshkar, 84-year-old Usha's sister, turned 91 on Monday.

Usha's selection was unanimously done by a committee headed by state Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh, an official release said.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a citation, the release said.

Past recipients of the awards, being conferred by the state government since 1992, include Lata's sister Asha Bhosle, Suman Kalyanpur, music composers Ram-Laxman, Uttam Singh and Usha Khanna, the release said. PTI

