Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday resigned from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

The development came in the wake of the GHMC poll debacle.

Also Read | No Bharat Bandh on December 5; Tribal Army to Support Nationwide Strike Called by Farmers’ Union on December 8.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.

The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: British MPs Write to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Farmers’ Agitation, Ask to Raise Issue with Indian Govt.

The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with results in the Neredmet division held.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)