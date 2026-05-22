India News | Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, 15 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Overturned Dumper

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): A bus accident occurred early Friday morning under the Matsena police station area on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, claiming the life of one individual, while leaving at least 15 others injured, including the bus conductor with severe burn injuries, officials said.

SP City Firozabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, noted that the deceased has been identified as Shambu from Kanpur, who was also the bus driver.

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"An accident occurred in the Matsena police station area on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Around 2:00 AM, a dumper truck hit a divider and overturned. A passenger bus coming from behind crashed into it, causing the bus to catch fire. The bus was travelling from Kanpur to Gurgaon.

Unfortunately, the bus driver, Shambhu from Kanpur, died in the incident. The bus conductor sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at a trauma centre. All other passengers are safe; some had minor injuries but have been treated and are now out of danger. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," he said.

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Earlier, Dr Piyush Gangwar from Shikohabad Government Hospital said that the injured individuals were brought to the hospital at around 2:45 AM. Among the injured, ten people, including a bus conductor, sustained serious injuries and were recommended to a higher medical centre, while five others with minor injuries were discharged after first aid.

"A bus accident occurred. Patients started arriving here around 2:45 AM today. A total of 15 patients were brought here. One of them is reportedly a bus conductor who sustained severe burn injuries and is in serious condition. About 10 patients who were in serious condition have been referred to a higher medical centre for better treatment. Five others who sustained minor injuries were discharged after first aid. No casualties have been reported yet. The condition of the bus conductor is particularly serious," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)