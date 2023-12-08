Mau, December 8: As many as four people have died on Friday after a wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said. According to the police official, other 14 people are also injured and are undergoing treatment. "An old wall collapsed...4 women and one child have died in the incident, rest of the injured are undergoing treatment..." Mau District Magistrate Arun Kumar said. Further details are awaited. Lucknow Wall Collapse: 9 Killed, Two Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Dilkusha Due to Heavy Rain (Watch Video).

Wall Collapses in Mau

#WATCH | Police say four people have died, 14 people injured in a wall collapse incident in Mau#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/bNqIdTgg6X — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2023

