Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh is bringing new hope into the lives of the poor by preparing them for competitive exams. Recently, 55 such candidates have been selected for the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Lekhpal Recruitment Examination.

The Social Welfare Department is operating Abhyudaya coaching centres in offline and online modes across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the department is providing the facility of eight residential coaching centres for competitive exams, from which a total of 83 candidates who received training have been finally selected in various exams in the year 2023, an official statement said.

The main objective of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana is to provide free coaching to poor students for competitive exams such as IAS, IPS, PCS, NDA, CDS, NEET, and others.

Through this scheme, all students who are unable to afford coaching due to their financial situation are provided with free coaching.

Under this scheme, students do not need to go to another state to receive coaching; they can avail of coaching from their own state and district. This initiative provides an opportunity for talented students to progress, and they are successfully preparing for exams by receiving quality coaching. (ANI)

