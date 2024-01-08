Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A total of six cities, including Prayagraj and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, will be awarded Swachh Survekshan 2023 for yet another year, the Urban Development Department has informed.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "Uttar Pradesh is set to shine in Swachh Survekshan 2023 for yet another year. While Prayagraj and Varanasi are set to bag the prestigious President's Award, a total of six cities in Uttar Pradesh will be awarded in different categories, the Urban Development Department has informed."

The Swachha Survekshan Awards will be announced on January 11, 2024, in New Delhi.

It is worth mentioning here that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, every city of Uttar Pradesh is performing very well in terms of cleanliness.

Notably, Noida at the state level and Barwar, Anupshahr, and Gajraula at the area level will also be honoured for their commendable efforts in promoting cleanliness.

This year marks significant positive progress, with 648 cities in the state receiving the Open Defecation Free (ODF) certificate, a notable increase from the 588 cities awarded last year.

Swachh Survekshan's 2023 results reveal that 129 cities in Uttar Pradesh have achieved ODF++ status, reflecting adherence to open defecation-free standards and sustainable waste management practices.

Apart from this, 435 cities in the state have attained ODF+ status, showcasing the commitment of the Yogi government towards cleanliness in the state.

Apart from this, in terms of the "Garbage Free City Certificate," the strides made in Uttar Pradesh are truly noteworthy.

Last year, 11 cities secured the esteemed Garbage Free City title; this year, the number has surged to encompass 65 cities. Noida has achieved a remarkable 5-star rating.

Furthermore, eight cities, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Firozabad, have earned a 3-star rating.

Besides this, 56 state cities have been awarded a 1-star rating, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering a garbage-free environment. Many cities in Uttar Pradesh are now moving towards a 7-star rating.

Additionally, continuous efforts are being made by the government to elevate more cities to achieve 5 and 3-star ratings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)