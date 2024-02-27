Ballia, February 27: Six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia area, police said. According to the police official, the incident happened at around 3-3:30 am. Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh: Two Women Killed, Four Injured As SUV Flips Over on Purvanchal Expressway

"Six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck at around 3-3:30 am under Ballia's Bairiya police station area. The victims were returning from a function," Ballia SP, Dev Ranjan Verma, said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, Many Injured As Roadways Bus Rams Into Tractor-Trolley in Jaunpur

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are under treatment, police said. Further details are awaited.

