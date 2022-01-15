Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 15,795 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its active caseload to 95,148, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,953, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 2,769, followed by 1,873 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 1,371 from Ghaziabad and 1,135 from Meerut, among other districts, it said.

With the new infections, Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus tally stands at 18,16,974.

The latest deaths were reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Mainpuri, the statement said.

As many as 5,031 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,98,873, it said.

So far, over 9.60 crore tests, including 2.58 lakh done the previous day, have been conducted for the detection of COVID-19 in the state, it said.

