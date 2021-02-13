Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Project Ramlala, an initiative of fashion designer Manish Tripath in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, will be unveiled on February 16 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We are proud to announce that the women artisans who are working with us under the "Sheher se Gaon Tak" initiative are making the outfits for God Ramlala at Ayodhya'a Ram Mandir from the handwoven and handspun Khadi," stated the press release by the board.

Project Ramlala entails encouraging the use of khadi in our day to day life by tying interrelatedness with tradition and aims at progressing with everyone around us, thus ensuring work opportunities for the women artisans and weavers of India. (ANI)

