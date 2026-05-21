India News | Uttar Pradesh: Alleged Rape Accused Injured in Encounter Within 24 Hours of Assault on 60-year-old Woman in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A man accused in the alleged rape of a 60-year-old woman at a brick kiln in the Kareli Road area under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was arrested following an encounter with police within 24 hours of the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Naseem, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during retaliatory firing after he allegedly opened fire at a police team that attempted to intercept him during a checking operation near the Chandausi T-point.

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Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the alleged assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Circle Officer (Chandausi) Deepak Kumar said the accused was trying to flee the area on a motorcycle when he was spotted by the police team during routine checking of suspicious vehicles and individuals.

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"Today, May 20th, a police team from Chandausi police station was checking suspicious vehicles and individuals near the Chandausi T-point. A man was travelling on a bike. Seeing the police team, he started running away. When chased by the police team, he stopped the bike and opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the right leg," Kumar said.

Police also recovered an illegal .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge, and a motorcycle without a registration number plate from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier on Tuesday in Kanpur, police registered a case at Kalyanpur Police Station after a woman alleged that she was assaulted and raped by a hotel manager and two to three other individuals, the police stated.

According to officials, the accused persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. A senior police officer said immediate action was taken after the complaint was received, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the law based on the woman's statement.

West Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SM Qasim Abidi said the woman was brought to the police station soon after the complaint, while the accused were detained for questioning. He added that CCTV footage collected from the hotel was examined during the initial stage of investigation and did not immediately corroborate the allegations.

The officer further stated that the woman has been sent for a medical examination, while the accused remains in custody. Police said further legal proceedings will depend on the evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

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