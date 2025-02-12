New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Also Read | 'We Conquered India, We Didn't Want It': Indian-Origin Woman Racially Abused on UK Train by Intoxicated Man (Watch Video).

A day after Acharya Satyendra Das suffered a brain stroke, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He as was under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology department.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams 2025 FAQs: Pre-Board Impact, Exam Rules and Passing Criteria, All Frequently Asked Questions Answered Here.

Earlier, Acharya Satyendra Das was seen celebrating the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Temple on January 11. The Chief Priest described the celebrations as "very beautiful."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)