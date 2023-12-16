Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has bagged Achiever States status in the LEADS Survey Report 2023 for the second consecutive year.

UP has been declared an 'achiever' in the landlocked states category in the LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) report.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a LEADS report assessing logistics ease in various states. This report measures the level of multimodal connectivity, improvements in logistics efficiency, and the uninterrupted movement of people and goods.

LEADS is an indigenous data-driven index to assess logistics infrastructure, services, and human resources across all 36 states and union territories.

This report is prepared on the basis of international standards like the Logistics Performance Index in States and Union Territories.

Under this, rankings are issued for all the states of the country, which are classified into four categories. Different states are ranked in three categories: achievers, fast-movers, and aspiring for coastal states; landlocked states; north-eastern states; and union territories. Uttar Pradesh has been ranked in the Achievers category for the second consecutive year.

According to the 2023 LEADS Survey report, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been recognised as achievers in the coastal category. In the landlocked category, the achievers include Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, and Punjab. Similarly, the North East category includes Assam, Sikkim, and Tripura, while the Union Territory category includes Chandigarh and Delhi as achievers.

In the coastal category, Kerala and Maharashtra are 'Fast Movers,' while the landlocked category includes the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland fall under the North East category, while Andaman Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry are designated as Union Territories.

Likewise, in the coastal category, Goa, Odisha, and West Bengal have been listed under the 'Aspires' category. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand are included in the landlocked category. In the North East, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram have been placed in the list, while in the Union Territory category, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are designated under the Aspires list. (ANI)

