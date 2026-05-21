India News | Uttar Pradesh: Bangladeshi National Running 'clinic-like Shop' in Lucknow Arrested for Living Under False Identity; Mobile Phone, Cash, Fake ID Recovered

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A Bangladeshi citizen originally from the Narail district of Bangladesh, residing in Uttar Pradesh under a completely fabricated identity, was arrested by the Lucknow Police in the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area. The individual had embedded himself within the local population by operating a 'clinic-like shop' in the city. Following his arrest, the police recovered an Oppo mobile phone, some cash and a fake Indian identity card.

According to police officials, the arrested individual, originally from the Narail district of Bangladesh, was operating a 'clinic-like shop' in Lucknow.

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Lucknow Police said, "A Bangladeshi citizen living illegally was arrested in the BKT police station area. The accused, Arup Bakshi, was living illegally by obtaining an Indian identity card and passport using fake documents."

According to Lucknow Police Media cell, police arrested him under the Vipassana Meditation Centre flyover on Kisan Path. The accused was originally a resident of Narail district, Bangladesh. He operated a clinic-like shop in the BKT area, providing medicine and treatment to people. An Aadhaar card, Rs 300 in cash, and an Oppo mobile phone were recovered from the accused's possession.

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A case has been registered at the BKT police station under the Fraud, C, and Foreigners Act. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to living illegally in India and obtaining fake documents, Lucknow police stated.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, states, and the Election Commission of India to ensure that Aadhaar is used only as a proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship, domicile, address or date of birth. The plea was filed by petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petitioner alleged that infiltrators and illegal immigrants are obtaining Aadhaar cards through weak verification mechanisms and thereafter using Aadhaar as a foundational document to secure other identity documents, including voter identity cards. The plea claimed this affects welfare distribution and the integrity of the electoral process

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, further seeks a declaration that the use of Aadhaar as proof of date of birth and residence in Form 6 for new voter registration is contrary to Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Article 14 of the Constitution and, therefore, "void and inoperative."

Among other reliefs, the petition seeks directions to authorities to ensure that Aadhaar is accepted only as proof of identity in the "spirit of Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 and UIDAI Notification dated August 22, 2023".

Earlier in March, the Foreigner Cell of the Outer District of Delhi Police carried out a major crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi nationals. In the special drive, police apprehended 10 Bangladeshi immigrants who allegedly used fake medical visa arrangements.

The Deportation proceedings against the detained illegal Bangladeshi nationals were initiated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The Foreigner Cell of Outer District launched a large-scale drive against illegal immigration across its jurisdiction. As part of the operation, teams conducted continuous verification drives, gathering crucial intelligence and identifying individuals residing in the area without valid Indian documents.

A dedicated team of the Foreigner Cell was constituted for the operation. During a special verification drive, the team received specific information about some foreign nationals suspected to be Bangladeshi who were staying in the area even after the expiry of their visas.

It was also revealed that these individuals were attempting to obtain medical visas for Bulgaria despite not having any valid documents to stay in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)