Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Doctors have advised him to stay under home quarantine, Singh tweeted.

"I had initial symptoms of the COVID-19 due to which I got it checked. The report came positive. I request every one of those who came in contact with me to get themselves quarantined as per the quarantine and also get themselves checked in case of requirements," he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, "As per doctors advice, am under home quarantine. I request everyone in the state to stay careful and follow the guidelines issued by the government."

Out of the total of 89,048 cases in the state, the state currently has 36,037 active cases. Of them, 51,334 have recovered, while 1,677 have lost their lives. (ANI)

