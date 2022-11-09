Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Officials of Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, accused of killing their sister along with her paramour, in Baghpat district.

Mursaleen (32), the main accused, along with his cousin brothers, allegedly murdered his 27-year-old sister namely, Mehjabeen and her lover namely, Arif after being fed up with the duo's relationship, which continued even after their marriage.

Also Read | Ghostbuster Team Seeks Nod To Spend Night at 'Haunted' Calcutta High Court Premises.

"On November 8, around 9.00 pm, we received an intimation from Asara village that a person from named Mursaleen has allegedly killed his sister Mehjabeen and her friend Arif, and had hidden the dead body somewhere. Acting on a tip-off the police arrested the main accused Mursaleen," Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP Baghpat said.

"During interrogation, Mursaleen told that Mehjabeen, who got married seven years ago and had 3 children, had eloped with her lover Arif, a married man, on October 20. Mursaleen after being fed up with the ongoing relationship of the duo hatched a plot to kill both of them," the senior police officer said.

Also Read | Patra Chawl Case: ED Approaches Bombay High Court Over Bail Granted to Sanjay Raut.

"Mursaleen along with his cousin brothers Muzmil, a resident of Kandhla, Armaan, Muntazir and Shahnawaz together made a plot to kill the duo," SP Neeraj added.

"As per the plot, the accused went to Meerut and allegedly abducted Mehjabeen and Arif from here, and took them to the village Gangeru of Kandhla police station area, where they killed Arif at Muzammil's house and hid the dead body in the nearby forest, after that, they brought Mehjabeen to the Asara village and killed her in the forest," SP Neeraj said further.

The police conducted a search operation overnight and recovered dead bodies of both the deceased and sent them for post-mortem.

Mursaleen and his cousin brother Shahnawaz have been apprehended by the Baghpat Police and a search is being conducted to nab the remaining associates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)