Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday. While addressing the event, CM Yogi highlighted the key to how a legislature functions and informed about the procedure of laws passed in the house.

Yogi Adityanath stated that the work began in 2019 to take forward the new resolution of the youth parliament objective of developing leadership qualities in every sphere of life. He added that more than 240 students have come to take part in the event by participating in various programs.

"Keeping in mind how to outline the future of youth, work has begun from 2019 to take forward this new resolution of Yuva Sansad with the objective of developing leadership qualities in every sphere of life. My Bharat Abhiyan, on which there was constant discussion for the last two years, and 240 such youth from across the state who have participated in various competitions are today participating in this program in the largest legislature of any state of the country", CM Yogi said.

Furthermore, CM Yogi highlighted that people's representatives from different backgrounds and parts of country come forward to put their views in the legislature.

"People's representatives from different backgrounds of the country or people's representatives elected from different areas of the state put forward their views here. The policies that are made here, the laws that are made and the policies that are discussed then go to the government and the executive works to implement them", he added.

The UP CM emphasised that the Youth Parliament is being organised with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that youths are being drawn for the future of India. What India has adopted is democracy. Legislature, executive, and judiciary all run the democracy of this country, and all are complementary to each other.

He explained that the objective of the Yuva MP is to bring passion in you too, not only to become a leader but also to work as an inspiration in other fields. This is leadership.

CM Yogi stated that PM Modi has ensured that the country functions as per the Constitution. On 26 November 1949, Dr. Ambedkar handed over the draft to the Constituent Assembly.

"There was a time when there was a trend in the country that our demands should be fulfilled in the country, no matter what the compulsion is, all of them are fighting for existence. The Constitution gives us strength but also reminds us of our fundamental duty", CM Yogi said

"PM has decided that in 2047,, when the country will be celebrating 100 years of independence, India will be developed. PM had described it as five vows on 75th independence", he added. (ANI)

