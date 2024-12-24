Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 'Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh' in Lucknow to commemorate the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On this occasion, meritorious students who performed excellently in various competitions were encouraged by giving them certificates and prizes.

December 24 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India.

In is address on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I thank people's representatives for taking the (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) Shatabdi Mahotsav to a new height in Lucknow and the whole country. This Yuva Kumbh is refreshing the memories attached to organising Kumbh in the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. Kumbh is the identity of India... This Yuva Kumbh has refreshed the memories of Atal ji."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Not just the people of India, but many people across the world are familiar with Atal Bihar Vajpayee's persona. There was a simplicity to his personality... He had an amusing nature. He acted as my guardian, and many Indian politicians have received his blessings.."

The BJP Minority Front is set to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, which is also observed as "Good Governance Day." Various programs will be organized across the country to honour the occasion.

Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Front, stated that "Atal Smriti Sabhas" will be held at every booth in cities across India. During these gatherings, tributes will be paid to Vajpayee through floral arrangements and the recitation of his poems by the youth.

These events will also feature discussions on Vajpayee's notable contributions as the founder of the BJP, as well as his tenure as India's Prime Minister. (ANI)

