Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 11-crore tourist guest house at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday.

He reached Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon after celebrating Diwali in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement here on Sunday.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Named As Next CM of Bihar, 16-17 Ministers Likely to Be Sworn In Along With Chief Minister.

The proposed 40-room guest house will be a green building constructed on the Garhwal style of architecture and is to be completed in two years in Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district.

It is proposed to be constructed over one acre and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory and parking.

Also Read | BJP Deliberating on Two Deputy Chief Ministers in Bihar, Says Party Leader Tarkishore Prasad.

Adityanath accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat is scheduled to make a night stay at Kedarnath to attend the “kapaat” closing ceremony at the temple in the early hours on Monday.

He will proceed to Badrinath after the programme, the UP government said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)