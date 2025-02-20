Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday ahead of the presentation of the state budget.

Ahead of the budget session, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "CM Yogi has only one intention, day in and day out: to make Uttar Pradesh an 'Uttam' Pradesh, to increase the per capita income and make people prosperous."

He further stated, "There is no personal agenda. There is no better government than one that does not have a personal agenda. Everything is for the welfare of the 25 crore people of the state. The size of the budget will be revealed in the Vidhan Sabha. This budget is inclusive of everyone."

Khanna offered prayers at his residence before heading to present the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed the opposition to cooperate so that the session can run peacefully till March 5.

Yogi Adityanath said, "The budget for the whole year will be passed during this session. Various other issues related to people's welfare and development are also discussed during this session. On February 20 from the state budget for Uttar Pradesh for the year 2025-26 would be presented in the Vidhan Sabha. The session will go on till March 5. The standards that the double-engine BJP government has set in the last years for the development of UP are unprecedented. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House. If the opposition helps in taking forward the meaningful discussion, then this can be a very good session."

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak claimed that the budget which will be presented on Thursday will be of development. "Budget will be presented. This will be a budget dedicated for development and will be proved as a milestone...", he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad also expressed his views on the UP Legislative Assembly budget session. He said that the opposition should raise the voice of the people properly as it is their job. " It is the opposition's job to raise voice, to raise voice for people's interest...it should be done positively...we need to put forward our word democratically...", Nishad said. (ANI)

