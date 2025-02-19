Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed concerns regarding faecal contamination in the waters atTriveni Sangam, stating that continuous monitoring and purification processes ensure its quality.

Addressing the state Assembly, he said, "Questions are being raised about the quality of the water (at Triveni) ... All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and the water is being released only after purification."

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement: BJP Appoints Central Observers Ahead of Legislature Party Meeting Today To Pick New Chief Minister.

CM Yogi emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is regularly assessing the water quality at Sangam.

He added, "As per today's reports, the amount of BOD near Sangam is less than 3, and the Dissolved Oxygen is around 8-9. This means that the Sangam water is suitable not just for bathing but also for 'Aachman'."

Also Read | Kerala: Man Files Complaint Against Neighbour's Rooster for Disturbing His Sleep in Adoor, Wins Battle.

Addressing concerns over faecal coliform levels, he noted that several factors could contribute to increased levels, including "sewage leakage and animal waste."

However, he assured the Assembly that the readings remain within acceptable limits. "The amount of faecal coliform in Prayagraj is, as per the standards, less than 2,500 MPN per 100 ml," he said.

CM Yogi also dismissed claims of severe contamination as misleading. "This means that the false campaign is only to defame the Maha Kumbh... The NGT has also said that the faecal waste was less than 2,000 MPN per 100 ml," he stated.

Earlier in a report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality of rivers with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). The report stated that during monitoring conducted on January 12-13, 2025, the river water quality did not meet the bathing criteria at most locations.

However, after this period, organic pollution (in terms of BOD) began to decrease due to the intrusion of freshwater at upstream locations. By January 13, 2025, the river water quality met the bathing criteria concerning BOD, except for the area around the Lord Curzon Bridge on the Ganga River on January 19, 2025.

The report also highlighted that the river water quality failed to meet the primary water quality standards for bathing concerning Fecal Coliform (FC) at all monitored locations on various occasions. The significant number of people bathing in the river at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela, especially on auspicious bathing days, led to an increase in faecal concentration.

The report further stated that seven Geosynthetic Dewatering Tubes (geo-tube) filtration sites were operational at Prayagraj. A team from the CPCB visited all seven sites from January 6-8, 2025, to verify the installation status and again on January 18-19, 2025, for treatment verification.

Twenty-one drains were tapped and treated under the geo-tube system.

All seven geo-tubes were monitored, and samples were collected and analysed at the CPCB Regional Directorate (RD) Laboratory in Lucknow. According to the sample analysis results, all were found to be non-compliant with the prescribed norms as prescribed in the 55th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the agenda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)